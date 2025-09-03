President Trump is frightened of windmills. He has ordered his administration to launch a coordinated effort across multiple federal agencies to slow or stop offshore wind development, citing concerns ranging from health issues to national security threats. His initiative, led by Rasputin ghoul Stephen Miller and Chief of Staff Susie "radioactive waste" Wiles, has already resulted in the cancellation of $679 million in federal funding for wind projects and halted construction of the $4 billion Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island.

The New York Times reports that the vendetta involves departments typically unrelated to energy policy, including Defense and the EPA.

"We're all working together on this issue," said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's brain worm during a recent cabinet meeting.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has raised alarms about potential drone attacks through wind farms, though these claims face significant skepticism from experts. Retired Navy Commander Kirk Lippold called their national security arguments "specious."

Meanwhile, China is rapidly expanding its wind and solar capacity, which now accounts for approximately 37% of its total power capacity.

Previously:

• Samuel L Jackson presents a counterpoint to Trump's stand on wind farms

• Trump still thinks wind farms are killing whales