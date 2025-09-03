Trump still fantasizing he fought the Eaton and Palisades fires

Grandpa Puddin' Brains is once again telling stories about a magical river from the Pacific Northwest, and imagining that most people had fire suppression sprinklers in their homes.

The second coming of the Orange Menace began on January 20th, 2025, nine days after the evacuation orders in Los Angeles, due to the Eaton and Palisades fires, were lifted. The water shortages occurred during active firefighting, due to both the sheer volume of water needed to fight fires during hurricane-strength winds and the damage to the water systems caused by the fire. Trump was not in office yet. The orders Trump gave to disrupt California's water management system only served to waste water.

