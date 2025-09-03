Ubisoft's NFT game isn't dead yet, but it's sure close

With the recent news that Ubisoft has been selling off some of its older IPs (to Atari of all companies), I thought it might be nice to check up on Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, the company's ill-conceived, ill-received NFT game. I've written a previous article on this game and its lofty, blockchain-fueled aspirations, but suffice to say it was just the latest stumble in a long downhill string of them for Ubisoft. Surprisingly, Champions Tactics is still around, but it's pivoted from one predatory monetization scheme to another.

In a rebrand Don Draper himself would be jealous of, Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles has become Champions Tactics: Reforged. Truly stunning. Rather than straight-up NFTs, Reforged simply uses habit-forming gacha monetization mechanics instead, but the obscurity of the IP and its tarnished reputation mean that even this slightly more accepted form of nickel-and-diming players has fallen utterly flat.

According to SteamDB, there is literally nobody playing Champions Tactics as I write this. The peak player count in the past 24 hours? Six. This entire endeavor has been a series of head-scratchingly poor decisions from Ubisoft, but then again, that's par for the course, isn't it?

How does one spend millions on creating this game but nothing on actually marketing it? Why even create this game in the first place? Selling off those aforementioned IPs may have been a quick cash injection for Ubisoft, but with stock prices plummeting and every game they put out seeming to review even worse than the last one, they need a much longer-term solution if they're going to keep doing things like this. The first step: stop doing things like this.