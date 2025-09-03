Why did the US target Venezuelan criminals over Mexican cartels?

The U.S. Military put down 11 souls who allegedly belonged to Tren da Aragua: everyone's favourite transnational criminal enterprise based out of Venezuela. As he was unable to pin this achievement to the White House kitchen's fridge door with magnets, President Trump called a press conference to blather on about this little bit of murder he gave the go-ahead to in the southern Caribbean. And of course, he took to Truth Social to talk the killings up. Because if it didn't get tapped out on a smartphone, it never really happened:

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said. "The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action."

Terrorists, from an oil-rich nation… something the United States just had to do something about. Why does that sound familiar?

Oh. Right.

Let's do a little spitballing here.

America won the initial battles of the war in Iraq. But what it accomplished, long-term, is far less clear. The U.S. Military entered the country on the premise that there were weapons of mass destruction there. That proved to be most likely untrue. Let's say that America came for Iraqi resources, then. Back in 2003, the country had the second-largest oil reserves in the world. I'd buy that. But man, look at what it costs us, both financially and on a human scale. China wanted Iraq's resources as well. They're a massive nation with huge appetites. Oil's a big deal to them. But, seeing how well this sort of thing works out for the United States in Iraq, not to mention the pain in the ass that Tibet has been for them over the decades, it'd be a good idea to go about getting their crude through other means.

Instead of becoming bogged down in an armed conflict, running a puppet government, or being beholden to the Iraqi government, China is investing in all sorts of projects across multiple sectors: energy, infrastructure, hospitals — you name it. Having Chinese government fingers in so many Iraqi pies puts Iraq's government and private sector in a position where they'll come to rely on the money that flows from China. So much so that when China comes calling for Iraq to keep the black stuff flowing their way (currently about 10% of China's oil imports are from Iraq), the Iraqi government will have little choice but to comply — they've little choice as the loss of Chinese investment could cripple their nation while it is still struggling to recover for a protracted conflict. China's done things like this in a lot of other countries as well, gaining influence by using the might of its wealth. Gaining ground like this is less expensive than a war or invasion in almost every way.

Now, where else does China get oil from? Why, Venezuela!

In fact, China is the number one customer for the South American country's crude oil. In 2024, Venezuela ratified a bilateral investment treaty with the Chinese government. China has financed over $60 billion worth of projects in the past few years. They're doing the same thing they do in Iraq, but this time in South America. The United States can't compete with China's investment strategy in Venezuela, even if it had the cash to do it. They've pissed in the nation's ear too many times. Trump has a hate on for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros, and he's let him know it. But the United States wants/needs to be able to cockblock China on crude. They're arguably the United States' only real competition in the world today, the only other true superpower left, and their star is rising. Oil is both a financial driver and an essential good in any armed conflict. Some very smart folks believe that China will be ready to go to war with anyone they please by 2027. That's not far away, by any standard, so the smart money's curtailing access to the resources that make a long war possible—oil's one of those things. With America's popularity in Venezuela being nil and investment in foreign countries being outside the scope of Trump's America First doctrine, there are few moves left for the current administration to make. One of those moves is to take military action against Venezuela, and make exporting much of anything, oil included, from the country damn near impossible. America's great at waging war. It's good for the Pentagon's budget and just super for the contractors and other vultures who feed off the scraps created by the conflict. But invading a country these days makes you a villain. You have to have a plausible reason for it: terrorists or, you know, weapons of mass destruction. In this case, we've taken a potshot at a boat and killed 11 Venezuelan citizens in international waters, claiming they're narcoterrorists. I mean, you gotta stop those sorts of folks from bringing death and destruction to your borders, right?

I know, this all sounds like conspiracy theory BS. I get it. But if the Trump government were actually worried about drugs and terror, there's a much more ripe target, and they've been on the administration's enemies' list since the last time Trump was in office. has declared a problem. There's just one problem: this other nation is closer to home, not as easy to kick around, and the Chinese don't dig them as much.

Mexico

A while back, we found out that the Pentagon was planning to tag terrorists inside of sovereign Mexican territory. It kind of makes sense: 90% of all the cocaine coming into the U.S. comes from Mexico. Fentanyl? 96%. It's believed that Mexico cultivates enough opium to produce close to 500 tons of heroin every year — busy, busy little cartels. But Mexico has significantly less oil than Venezuela does. It's got a larger military and paramilitary defence force (not to mention the cartels that are absolutely armed to the teeth. And China's investment in Mexico is waaaaaaay less. In 2024, only $710 million was used in Mexico for investment by the Chinese government.

I don't want to say what's going on: the whispers in the halls of power take on strange shapes. But it kind of looks like stopping the flow of oil in Venezuela, a nation that does a great deal of business with China, under the guise of killing their drug trafficking, is a higher priority than curtailing the flow of narcotics from Mexico, a nation that does only a little business with China. This, even though Mexico's cartels have proven far more effective in getting drugs into American hands. Perhaps the boat that the U.S. Navy just sank was simply a target of opportunity. Or, perhaps America is looking for the opportunity to start shooting at Venezuela for other reasons. Regime change, for example.

Time will tell.

