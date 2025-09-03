Your iPhone can see the stars with smartphone-based telescope Hestia

TL;DR: Turn your smartphone into a telescope that can see the moon, bright deep sky objects, and even the sun with the Hestia telescope, which you can get right now for $239.99, or $59.01 off the $299 regular price.

If you've ever tried to capture the magic of a full moon only to find sad, unimpressive blobs in your camera roll (it's me), then you know: Smartphones just aren't up to to astrophotography. Until now, at least. The Hestia from Vaonis is a telescope you can attach to your smartphone to see (and shoot) sharp, stunning visuals of the moon, the rings of Saturn, even the sun. It's the easiest way to make your phone into a telescope, and right now you can get the Hestia for $239.99, or 19% off the $299 regular price.

To start your stargazing, you attach the Hestia device to the included tripod and use the free Gravity app from Vaonis to line up your phone's camera. Once you're done, you're ready for your closeup view of the cosmos, with 25 times the magnification and five times the resolution of your camera on its own. That level of magnification lets you observe deep sky objects like Jupiter's moons or the phases of Venus, or see our moon's craters. If you're using the included solar filter, you can even use it find solar flares.

The Hestia comes with a tripod, a Solar Observation kit (including a solar filter and solar pointer); a visor to enhance visibility and cut down on glare during the day; and a durable hardshell transport case so you can take it wherever your adventures take you. It's waterproof against rain and snow, and operates in both hot and cold environments. The device is adventure-ready, in other words, whether you're heading overseas for an upcoming eclipse or just want to look at the stars the next time you're camping. No more blurry moon shots here: With the Hestia, you've got a telescope on your side.

Make your smartphone a telescope with the Hestia telescope for $239.99 (reg. $299).

