"007: First Light" gameplay unveiled, combining spy tactics with explosive action

With Agent 47's time in the limelight seemingly over for the moment, Hitman developers IO Interactive are moving on to another, slightly more famous fictional agent. Their next project, 007: First Light, was announced with little more than a title card a while ago, but the curtain has now been pulled back a bit on IO Interactive's James Bond origin story. Spoiler alert: it plays a lot like Hitman, which is by no means a bad thing.

Also visible is heavy influence from Uncharted, which makes sense to balance out the "suave infiltration" and "extremely improbable action" halves of any James Bond story. It looks like the complete package, and I'm not ashamed to admit the Bond theme coming in toward the end gave me goosebumps.

007: First Light will be out on March 27, 2026. A Mads Mikkelsen comeback might be too much to hope for.