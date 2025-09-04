A little laptop that could: refurb Acer Chromebook 311 for $100

TL;DR: Get your very own refurb Acer 11.6″ Chromebook 311 (from 2019) for $99.99 (reg. $199.99).

Imagine a tiny laptop that's basically a pocket-sized cheerleader for your productivity. That's the refurbished Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook 311, now $99.99, half off its original price. It's small, light, dependable, and somehow adorable all at once, like a puppy that can do your spreadsheets.

Inside this cheerful little machine is a MediaTek MT8183 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It won't conquer the world of heavy-duty gaming or multitasking like a caffeinated octopus, but it will gracefully juggle web browsing, emails, video calls, and document editing like it's no big deal. ChromeOS updates itself through 2030, so you can be blissfully free of that "update now or else" panic.

The 11.6-inch HD display is bright and cheerful and perfect for watching cat videos while you pretend to work. At just 2.6 pounds, this Chromebook practically floats into your backpack, ready to accompany you on commutes, coffee dates, or impromptu dance parties. Battery life stretches to about 10 hours, which is roughly the same amount of time it takes me to binge-watch a season of anything with "Chef" in the title.

Ports? Oh yes. Two USB-C, two USB-A, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, and a microSD slot. Basically, it's like a Swiss Army knife that doesn't bite. And the clamshell design? Reliable, classic, no unnecessary flips or spins—just a solid laptop that gets the job done.

Being refurbished, this Chromebook is Grade A, which is a fancy way of saying it looks almost new. It also comes with an aftermarket 1-year non-accidental parts and labor warranty, so you can rest easy.

Who is this little laptop for? Students, busy humans needing a secondary device, or anyone who likes their tech small, light, and delightfully undemanding. With its petite form factor, long battery life, and budget-friendly price, it's a tiny but reliable everyday machine.

