Exhausted by "malicious associations," Morrissey sells stake in The Smiths

Morrissey, the lead singer of The Smiths, has listed his 50% stake in the band for sale. The offering includes rights to the band's name, artwork, merchandise, songs, recordings, and publishing, potentially worth tens of millions of dollars.

According to Deadline, Morrissey announced the sale via Instagram, citing exhaustion from "malicious associations" with former bandmates. His representatives at WME are now accepting offers. This move follows similar high-profile catalog sales by legacy artists, including Bruce Springsteen's $500 million deal and the Michael Jackson estate's $1.2 billion transaction for half of its assets.

The sale emerges amid ongoing tensions between Morrissey and guitarist Johnny Marr, who recently rejected what he described as a "eye-watering amount of money" for a reunion tour, stating "the vibe's not right."

