Giorgio Armani dead at 91

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani died Thursday, his company reported. He was 91 years old.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the fashion house said. "[he] passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones… Tireless, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, its collections, and the diverse and ever-evolving projects both existing and in progress."

Re Giorgio, as he was known, was a polymath of style, fussing over "every aspect of his business" from ad campaigns to hairdressing individual models. He never sold or reliquished control of a business now said to be worth $10bn. Here's ABC News with the 50-year story of a fashion house.

In 1975, Armani and his partner Sergio Galeotti sold their Volkswagen for $10,000 to start up their own menswear ready-to-wear label. Womenswear followed a year later. The symbol of his new style was the liningless sports jacket, which was launched in the late 1970s and became an instant success from Hollywood to Wall Street. The designer paired the jacket with a simple t-shirt, an item of clothing he termed "the alpha and omega of the fashion alphabet." The Armani suit soon became a must in the closet of the well-heeled man. And for women, the introduction of the pantsuit in the executive workroom was all but revolutionary. Dubbed the "power suit" with its shoulder-padded jacket and man-tailored trousers, it became the trademark of the rising class of businesswomen in the 1980s.

Note that he was in his forties before getting started. It's never to late to follow your dreams! Unless you're a software developer, obviously.

