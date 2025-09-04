Job market grim in August, reports top management consultancy

President Trump can replace the official statisticians with cronies, but he can't fire the press officers at management consultancies. According to ADP, the U.S. labor market slowed "dramatically" in August, adding just 54,000 jobs. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 75,000.

Private payrolls increased by just 54,000 in August, according to data from processing firm ADP published Thursday morning. That's below the consensus forecast of 75,000 from economists polled by Dow Jones and marks a significant slowdown from the revised gain of 106,000 seen in the prior month. … Richardson pointed to rising worries from consumers, labor shortages and disruptions tied to artificial intelligence as potential drivers of this decrease in growth.

Jobless claims are up too, if not by much, and the "The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey registered one of its worst levels for job openings in July since 2020."

An official jobs report is coming Friday. Biz pundits expect the number in it to be higher.