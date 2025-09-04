OK Go releases open-source graphics files from its new video, "Impulse Purchase"

Grammy-winning band OK Go latest video for "Impulse Purchase" was created using the open-source 3D software Blender. It features frontman Damian Kulash controlling a 3D animated character in real-time using face-capture technology.

True to Blender Studio's ethos, all project files and documentation are freely available for download, encouraging further creativity and experimentation within the animation community.

The video release coincides with the announcement of OK Go's upcoming tour, supporting their latest album "And the Adjacent Possible." The tour's second leg begins September 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

