Photoshopping your way to Everest's summit

YouTuber and mountaineering filmmaker Tom Pollard discusses a number of fake summits and why folks would do that.

I found this fascinating and was baffled as to why someone would want to fake this massive and very personal achievement. Pollard's description of the benefits and fame that climbers from various countries experience is incredible. I had never considered summitting any of these deadly peaks to be more than an enthusiast's dream, and not a road to a sustainable future. Maybe you'd get a mention in the local paper, not a job for life.

