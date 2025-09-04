Pocket Air Mini: an inexpensive retrogaming handheld with the right aspect ratio

Old games were played on cathode ray tubes 1.33 times as wide as they were tall. In the widescreen era, modern LCD and OLED displays rarely have this 4:3 aspect ratio, making them poorly-suited to retrogaming. Ayaneo's Pocket Air Mini touts a new high-resolution 4:3 display, enough grunt to play your favorite classics, and an enticing price tag.

A retro handheld for everyone

World's first handheld with a brand-new 4:3 retro display

4.2-inch, 1280 × 960 stunning visuals

Perfect point-to-point rendering for N64, PS, and Dreamcast

Classic 4:3 retro games with no black borders for full immersion

What the price is, though, is yet to be announced. Or indeed the release date; all we have is the picture and the announcement above promising "no black borders for full immersion."

Ayaneo's made a name for itself offering stylish and somewhat odd retrogaming devices such as the Don't Call It a Classic Mac and the Pocket Micro Classic, resembling a 1980s Nintendo controller.

