Rian Johnson shares first look at next Knives Out movie and its ensemble cast

Who would have guessed that a southern-accented detective with a penchant for ascots played by James Bond of all people would end up being one of the decade's cinematic darlings? Certainly not me, but Benoit Blanc is back once again for a three-peat with the third Knives Out movie. Like its two predecessors, Wake Up Dead Man is named after a song director Rian Johnson likes and features a vast ensemble cast in true whodunit fashion.

Just today, Johnson took to Bluesky to show off the first poster and Benoit Blanc's typically colorful cast of supporting players.

Look at that beautiful blue sky! ⏰☠️ Wake Up Dead Man, the new Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanksgiving in theaters, 12/12 on Netflix. More to come very soon… — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T13:12:11.208Z

The first film was dripping with forested, handcrafted New England charm. The second was sunny and Mediterranean, a stark contrast to the dark deeds carried out under the Glass Onion. The third seems to be going for a gray-skied Gothic approach, representing yet another aesthetic shakeup for the series (and another new hairstyle for Daniel Craig).

Now's the time to start placing your bets on which of these supporting actors committed the murder — personally, I'd be surprised if Andrew Scott didn't recall shades of his scenery-chewing villainy in Sherlock.