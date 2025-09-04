Stop losing your stuff: Find My-enabled carabiners now $32.99

TL;DR: Save 34% on 2-pack of iOS Find My-enabled carabiner keychains for $32.99 (reg. $49.98).

I have a confession. I lose things. Constantly. Keys, wallets, dignity—it's like a hobby at this point. Once, I put my keys in the freezer because I was holding them and a bag of frozen peas at the same time, and my brain was like, "Hmm, both metal, same category, makes sense." Spoiler: it did not make sense. Which is why these Find My-enabled carabiner keychains are my new emotional support gadgets. They clip onto your stuff and then ta-da! They talk to your iPhone like, "Girl, your bag is not lost, it's under the couch where you left it when you tried to do interpretive dance to Beyoncé."

These Find My carabiners only work with iOS, which is fine because I have fully committed to the Apple lifestyle. (Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook, and yes, I once briefly dated a guy who looked suspiciously like Steve Jobs in a black turtleneck. Don't judge me.) They're like AirTags but cuter, because they're disguised as little carabiners. Functional, yes. But also… dare I say… whimsical?

These babies are not just for people like me who routinely forget where they put their shoes while wearing them. They're for the brunch-late, the night-walk fumbler, the bike-lock forgetter. You know who you are. Imagine this—you're running out the door, already late, humming something from Les Mis, and your keys have staged a rebellion. Normally, you'd spiral, maybe cry into a jar of jam. But with these carabiners, you just open Find My and your keys practically wave jazz hands from the abyss. Bonus: the battery lasts up to a year.

And yes, you can accessorize them. Put on a little charm, a bow, maybe a miniature kazoo if you're feeling wild. Suddenly it's not just a tracker—it's a tiny friend. Personally, I've named mine Caraby McBean and Caraby Jr., because if you're not anthropomorphizing your belongings, what even are you doing?

So here's the deal. Get two Carabiner Keychains that works with Apple Find My for $32.99 (reg. $49.98). That's less than what I once paid for artisanal pickles at the flea market, and way more useful.

