Superman sequel unceremoniously announced

The good part of the DC Universe being under the control of a single director is that he can reveal major news essentially on a whim. Take today, for instance: on an otherwise ordinary Wednesday, DC Studios head honcho James Gunn has revealed that yes, a Superman sequel is coming, along with its name, release date, and a piece of key art by the legendary Jim Lee. This was not on my bingo board. It seems a little soon to have a sequel announced, but I guess you can't take your foot off the brakes when you're building a cinematic universe.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027 — James Gunn (@jamesgunn.bsky.social) 2025-09-03T16:46:31.775Z

Apparently, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is going to take matters into his own hands. His big, purple, mech-suited hands. I would have been a little worried that Luthor's classic mech suit from the comics might be a little too silly for a live-action adaptation, but after actually watching James Gunn's Superman, I'm a true believer in his ability to make even the most ridiculous comic book concepts play well. The film's 2027 release date puts it in roughly the same window as Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel for maximum tonal whiplash.