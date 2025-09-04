Swiss carnival ride allows children to run free while spinning

I once rode a carnival ride just like this in Switzerland, and just like in the video here, kids were running around while it was in motion. Shocked by their bravery—and the carnival's indifference to liability—I watched in amazement and horror as the ride jerked me around in my seat. While the children hopped and scrambled as it spun, I clung to the friend beside me for dear life.

At last, I've found a video that captures the exact scene I witnessed. I suppose the g-forces are enough to keep people from flying off. Still, I barely trust carnival rides even when I'm properly strapped in.

In the clip, kids are even doing cartwheels mid-spin. Miraculously, no one is hurt. The absence of helicopter parenting is oddly refreshing, though I'd be a nervous wreck and probably beg the operator to stop if a child in my care tried it. Maybe we uptight Americans just need to take a deep breath and attempt a cartwheel or two on the Super Schunkler.



