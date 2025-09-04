Watch: High-tech police tool leaves car thief stranded without rear wheels

Watch police catch a stolen car with a grappler device on a Michigan highway. A grappler is a tool that fires a tether to snare the suspect's rear wheel. The officer has to get close enough to deploy it, then the net wraps around the target's tire.

In the clip, the car keeps rolling with the grappler hooked until it's finally stopped. The thief isn't ready to quit and tries one last move: reverse, then floor it forward to shake the tether loose. It only makes things worse.

Both rear wheels shear clean off, leaving the car dead in its tracks. I picture the owner getting it back in this state and hope their policy includes grappler-device coverage.

See also: Taking the 6th edition of post-apocalyptic vehicle combat game Car Wars for a test drive