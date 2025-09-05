$1000 Death Star the most expensive Lego set ever

Lego's new Death Star model is its most punishing set of all time. Fear will keep customers in line: fear of its $1000 price tag. Arriving in our system on October 4, it comes with 9023 pieces and 38 minifigs. When assembled it'll be 28 inches (70cm) tall, 32" inches (79cm) wide amd 11 inches (27cm) thick.

It's already gone out to influencers; here's a review from Solid Brix Studios. The dollhouse format seems not to be landing: "It's not what I wanted and probably not what you wanted," he says. "… It's not a sphere."

CNN's Rikka Atland has more.

We're in uncharted territory for the hobby. As I said above, this is the first time Lego has dared to release a set this expensive. I don't think that just anyone should run out and buy this as soon as possible, so definitely wait for a review.

Lego Insider early access to the set comes Oct. 1-3, according to Lego.

