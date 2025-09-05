A tiny indie game brought down Steam, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation

It's been called the GTA 6 of indie games, and after all the time it's spent in development and the hype it's built up as a result, it feels hard to agree with that description of 2D bug Soulslike Hollow Knight: Silksong. The original is an indie darling up there with Undertale, and every bit of news that was drip-fed to fans about the sequel over its six years of development set the Internet on fire time and again. Now, that hype is paying dividends: Silksong is finally here, and so many people are trying to buy it that every major digital storefront has gone down. Per The Verge:

Hollow Knight: Silksong launched today, and immediately afterward the major video game storefronts were struggling to stay online. Shortly after Silksong's 10 AM ET release time, Steam, the Nintendo eShop, Xbox, and PlayStation stores all displayed error messages or failed to load entirely. Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated indie releases in recent memory. Its gravitational pull has been so strong, several other indie games releasing around the same time as Silksong announced delays to get out of its way. Compounding the feverish anticipation is that Team Cherry is selling Silksong for essentially nothing — it'll only cost $20 in an environment where big-time publishers are floating $80 and $90 new releases.

For what it's worth, these storefronts have recovered from their impromptu DDOSes, and you can now buy Silksong on your platform of choice. That note on the price point is one worth considering — it's literally a quarter of what studios are trying to flog triple-A games for nowadays with infinitely more passion. Not that Team Cherry is paying me or anything; it just looks like a really good game.