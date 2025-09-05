America cuts security aid to countries bordering Russia

A funny thing happened a day after the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea got together to fingerpaint a picture of a new world order: it was announced on September 4th that the Trump administration will kill funding for security assistance programs that support nations on Russia's eastern border.

Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania have all benefited from this program. According to the Kyiv Independent, the slow withdrawal of funding is part of America's efforts to, shall we say, encourage NATO to spend more money on training and equipping the member nations of its eastern flank.

Or you know, give the collywobbles to those nations, a handful of hours after North Korea told Russia that they could definitely have some more cannon fodder to throw at the defences of nations to the west of Moscow.

The Financial Times (subscription required) states that the announcement was made after letting several European diplomats in on the United States' surprise gesture of tough love. They want Europe to take more responsibility for safeguarding the world itself from invasion by bad actors.

But here's the thing: Europe's well-to-do nations are already up to their eyes in fiscal slurry attempting to keep Ukraine capable of defending itself, whilst trying to increase military spending to bolster NATO's forces into a wartime-ready alliance. Removing funding isn't going to kickstart a damn thing: what the United States says it wants done is already being done.

All this denial of funding will do is further destabilize the world, leaving the poorest of humanity to suffer degradation and death. It seems to be a mission that the current administration is hellbent on completing.

When the United States Office for International Development ceased operations this past July, The Lancet estimated that by 2030, the lack of vital aid funding once provided by the agency could lead to 14 million deaths, including 4.5 million kids under the age of five. And that's just from taking away food, medicine, and shelter.



Just imagine how much higher those numbers could be if you were to throw chaos into the mix.

