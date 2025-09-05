Ancient canned peaches open to reveal nightmarish contents inside

Watch a gnarly can of 70-year-old peaches get opened up and dumped out. The old-timey peaches are compared to a new can of peaches. The new peaches look as one would expect (peach-colored and edible). The septagenarian peaches have morphed into a black sludge of toxic-looking liquid and putrid peach chunks.

I have a feeling that consuming the vintage peaches would result in instant death. I'm glad that it's not possible to smell videos through the computer. The 70-year-old peaches deserve their own funeral after making it out of the can and into 2025.

Eating a can of food that expired many decades ago is an unwise choice. It can result in botulism, severe food poisoning, or sickness from chemical contamination—cans from the 1950s or earlier often contained lead solder or corroding metals. Over the decades, acids from the fruit can cause the metal to leach into the food, leading to heavy metal poisoning or long-term health damage. The lesson here: consuming vintage canned goods is an extremely dangerous proposition, regardless of how well-sealed they might appear.

See also: Bruised peaches: things that are too good to be true