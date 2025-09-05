Bereft dog who refused to leave deceased owner finds a new home

A dog that witnessed its owner being killed in a hit-and-run refused to leave its side and has found a new home and a new friend to love.

This poor pup endured tragedy. Alex Choi saw and heard the mourning dog and couldn't leave him by the side of the road or allow him to go to a shelter. Bringing the doggo home, pupperoo escaped in what Choi believes was an attempt to find his deceased best friend. Seems the two have become quite fond of one another, and hopefully it works long term.

