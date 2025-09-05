City officials knew Florida pirate statue hid human remains

The city of Fernandina Beach, Florida, knew for more than a year that there were human remains stored in a pirate statue there. Official knowledge of the cremains inside the 50 year-old Peg Leg Pete on Centre Street complicates ongoing discussion about replacing the monument.

"I went to evaluate the condition of the statue a while back, and the pirate club members said they did not want to repair the statue…because it would diminish the significance of having the cremated remains of a former pirate club member."

The poor condition of the prominent statue was the matter at hand, with removal to a local museum among the options. Local are split; the proposed replacement hardly looks much better, or even much different, though it isn't quite so menacing. The advantage of not containing literal human remains, though, may win the day.

Here's a local news blip about the crisis.

Previously:

• Real history from a pretend pirate

• David Graeber's posthumous new book explores how pirates created liberalism

• Under the Banner of King Death is a new graphic novel about piracy rebellion and democracy

• Walt Disney reviews work-in-progress 'Pirates of the Caribbean'