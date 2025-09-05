"Cold-plunge fallacy" — why some self-improvement routines create more stress than they relieve

The pursuit of self-improvement can sometimes lead us astray, according to neuroscientist Rachel Barr. She's coined the term "cold-plunge fallacy" to describe how specific wellness trends might do more harm than good for some individuals.

Barr's concept, as reported in Big Think, challenges the one-size-fits-all approach to mental health and well-being. The fallacy occurs when people force themselves to adopt practices that they fundamentally dislike, believing the benefits will outweigh the discomfort. However, Barr argues that the stress and self-persuasion required to engage in these activities may negate any potential gains.

"The things that you do for your mental health should be aligned with what your brain needs and your natural rhythms. And they should, in most cases, feel quite good," Barr says. She uses the example of cold plunging. While some people may genuinely enjoy and benefit from ice baths, others might find the experience so unpleasant that it creates more stress than relief.

