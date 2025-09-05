Everything you needed to know and more about scattering ashes at a Disney park

I've long heard stories of folks scattering the ashes of loved ones around Disneyland and WDW. YouTuber Lauren the Mortician offers a deep dive into the disgusting practice.

Space is certainly at a premium at Disneyland, but I'd think there's plenty of room in Florida for a columbarium. Imagine the myriad ways Disney could leverage its extensive wedding planning team, and start charging the big bucks to inter your Grim Grinning Grandma. Think of it, FastPasses to the Beyond, Annual Afterlife Passholders, all with prices increasing year after year after year.

