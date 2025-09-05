Learning Portuguese for love: how Rosetta Stone became my secret weapon

TL;DR: Get $110 off a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone with code FLUENT — Offer ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

When I started dating someone from Brazil, I didn't think I'd be learning a whole new language. It started with simple phrases like "bom dia" and "tudo bem," but things changed once I met his friends. I heard the music he grew up on. I wanted to be part of those conversations and understand the culture, not just nod along and smile.

That's when I got Rosetta Stone's lifetime language subscription. It was a one-time payment, less than the cost of a college course, and I could learn any of the 25 languages at my own pace. Portuguese was my priority, but I liked knowing I could go back later and try Spanish or French, too.

It makes me feel like I'm getting somewhere

What surprised me most was how natural it feels. Rosetta Stone doesn't throw grammar rules or vocabulary lists at you. It teaches through immersion using pictures and phrases, so you start thinking in the language. The speech recognition tool corrects my pronunciation, which gives me more confidence when I talk out loud.

I use it on my phone during my commute or while making dinner. It tracks my progress and lets me review lessons whenever I need to, so there's no pressure to get everything perfect right away.

Worth it to stop pretending I know what's going on

Now, when my boyfriend is talking to his cousins, I at least have a clue what they're saying. I'm not completely fluent, but I can catch topics, laugh at the right times, and feel like I'm in the loop.

