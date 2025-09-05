Listen to the isolated tracks of the Spongebob Squarepants theme tune

Are you ready, kids? *silence* I can't hear you! *silence* Oooooooooo! Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? *complete sustained silence*

Enjoy the individually-isolated tracks from the memorable theme from Nickelodeon's classic cartoon Spongebob Squarepants. The accordian part begins at 4m, if you actually want to listen to the tune rather than experience a disorienting and discombobulating landscape of random vocal stems.

Not to your taste? Perhaps you'd like a pop punk cover.

