Tech CEOs grovel harder for Trump's approval

Once again, the CEOs of many powerful tech companies are prostrating themselves at the feet of a bloated Orange Menace.

"You and your policies are really helping a lot," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told the president. AMD CEO Lisa Su praised "the amount of acceleration that we've seen just in the few short months that the administration has been in place." Oracle CEO Safra Catz struck a note of adoration at "the fact that you are our president" and that Trump quickly recognized the importance of AI. "You've unleashed American innovation and creativity — all the work you're doing in basically every cabinet post in addition to what's coming out of the White House is making it possible for America to win."

"Thank you for being such a pro-business and pro-innovation president," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman lauded. "It's a very refreshing change. We're very excited to see what you're doing to make all of our companies and our entire country so successful." He added that his company would "invest a ton in the United States."