Sam's Club is giving new members $35 to spend in-store

TL;DR: Secure a Sam's Club membership, plus $35 in rewards, for just $50.

Did all that summer travel do a number on your budget? If you'd like to go a little easier on your wallet for the rest of the year and beyond, it may be time to join Sam's Club.

Right now, when you purchase a new Sam's Club membership for $50, you'll automatically receive $35 in Sam's Cash in your account to spend on snacks, clothes, cleaning supplies, and more.

Make your money go further with Sam's Club

With the holidays right around the corner, it's more important than ever to free up some room in your budget. Let Sam's Club help you save on your household essentials — from your weekly groceries to diapers, electronics, and even furniture.

Your membership includes $35 in Sam's Cash to spend as you please. It will be available in your account within three days, allowing you to save even more on top of their already affordable prices. You'll also have access to savings outside of the store — with travel discounts, members-only events, and more.

Sam's Club helps you save time, too. You can take advantage of free curbside pickup on orders over $50. You'll also be able to cut back on your shopping trips, as Sam's Club allows you to buy in bulk.

You can also rest easy knowing Sam's Club prioritizes sustainability with energy-efficient operations, eco-friendly products, and bulk packaging to help reduce waste.

If you're a new Sam's Club member, or were one over six months ago, you're eligible to take advantage of this deal.

Get your Sam's Club membership for $50 and receive $35 in Sam's Cash now.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.