Office 2021 + Windows 11 Pro for $45 — the biggest software win of the year

TL;DR: Why buy them separately when you can grab both Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro together for under $45?

If we're being honest, many "upgrades" are just excuses to drain your wallet with subscriptions you'll forget you signed up for. But this? This is the unicorn of software bundles. For less than what you spent on brunch last weekend, you can grab both Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $45.

Think of it as a two-for-one glow-up for your computer. On one side, you've got Office 2021 — the classic productivity suite that still rules the corporate universe. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Teams are all here, and you don't need to worry about compatibility issues ever again. Your documents will play nice with colleagues, clients, or that one cousin who wants you to read his short stories.

On the other side, Windows 11 Pro steps in as the slick, secure upgrade your machine has been begging for. Cleaner design? Check. AI-assisted Copilot to handle the grunt work? Absolutely. Better security and professional features like BitLocker and remote desktop access? Built right in. Whether you're running a small business, freelancing, or just trying to stop your PC from acting like it's stuck in 2010, Windows 11 Pro has got you.

Plus, this isn't going to get you another monthly bill. It's a one-time payment that locks in a lifetime license for both. No renewal notices. No hidden fees. Just modern software, forever.

Getting MS Office and Windows 11 Pro for $45 (MSRP: $418.99) will help future-proof your workflow in an instant.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.