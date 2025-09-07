This award-winning educational app for kids is on sale, just $50 for life!

TL;DR: Grab a lifetime subscription to Pok Pok, an educational app for kids, on sale for $47.99 (reg. $250) with code DROP20.

Tired of seeing your child spend more time than you'd like to admit watching Roblox videos? These days, it's only a matter of time before a toddler knows how to work a tablet or phone better than you do. It's almost like they were born to scroll, but instead of getting brain rot at an early age, what if there was a way to turn screen time into something that's calming, fun, and educational? That's where Pok Pok comes in, and you can grab a lifetime subscription for just $47.99 (reg. $250).

Pok Pok is a Montessori-inspired app for kids ages 2 to 8 that inspires learning through play in order to support cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Designed by parents with collaboration from child development experts, Pok Pok is an intentional app that encourages kids to think outside the box and push their imaginations to the limit.

In a peaceful setting, Pok Pok creates a digital playroom filled with handcrafted activities. Kids can explore the wonders of space, play with shapes in abstract worlds, build their personal style through dress-up games, join puzzle tiles without the mess, and so much more.

Just like playrooms before iPads and tablets, Pok Pok features an open-ended design, meaning kids can play without the stress of beating a high score or being disrupted with ads.

With a lifetime subscription, enjoy new digital toys and seasonal updates that are added regularly to keep things fresh and engaging for young minds. Each account can work on up to 10 devices, making it easy and accessible to share.

The days of leaving YouTube on max volume in public spaces are over. The next time you're out to dinner turn to Pok Pok for soothing sounds and minds.

Use code DROP20 to get a lifetime subscription to Pok Pok, on sale for only $47.99 (reg. $250).

Pok Pok: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.