Ants devour layered candy in mesmerizing time-lapse

Watch a bunch of ants devour a layered, spherical confection in a time-lapse. The ants eat through one layer at a time. It's so satisfying to watch the treat change color and texture throughout the video.

The spherical shape of this treat makes me feel like I'm watching hungry monsters devour a planet. This was definitely the most fun and time-lapse I've seen. I want to watch them eat a treat with even more layers, now.

From YouTube:

"I've been wanting to make this video for so long, and now it's finally done! Raffaello is a layered treat, and I wanted to see how it would disappear, layer by layer. First, the ants took the coconut flakes. Then, they cut open the wafer. In the end, they even carried off the almond!"

See also: An entomologist rates ant emojis