Having milked the promise for all its worth, Tesla abandons autonomous driving

Tesla, made famous by selling a "full self-driving" car, is now dropping the "autonomous" part and FSD means "supervised" by the driver.

Valued on the stock market more like a meme coin than an automaker, Tesla is quietly backing away from its most significant, most profitable promise. Perhaps all the people who paid for the prior version of "FSD" will receive a refund or sue.

Almost a decade later, the promise has yet to be fulfilled, and Tesla has already confirmed that all vehicles produced between 2016 and 2023 don't have the proper hardware to deliver unsupervised self-driving as promised. Musk has been discussing the upgrade of the computers in these vehicles to appease owners, but there's no concrete plan to implement it. While there's no doubt that Tesla has promised unsupervised self-driving capabilities to FSD buyers between 2016 and 2023, the automaker has since updated its language and now only sells "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" to customers: The fine print mentions that it doesn't make the vehicle "autonomous" and doesn't promise it as a feature. Electrek

This video explains how Musk utilized "FSD" to build his fortune and why it has become such an albatross:

