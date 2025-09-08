"It's not funny": Mark Zuckerberg sues Mark Zuckerberg

Imagine sharing a name with one of the world's most famous tech billionaires. Now picture that billionaire's company shutting down your business page. That's the strange reality for Mark Zuckerberg, an Indiana bankruptcy lawyer who's suing his more famous namesake.

The lawyer Zuckerberg has been practicing law since the Meta CEO was in diapers. But that hasn't stopped Facebook from repeatedly flagging his account for "impersonation." Five times in eight years, his page has been disabled, costing him over $11,000 in wasted ad spend and lost client communications, reports Tech Crunch.

"It's not funny," the attorney told Indianapolis' 13WTHR. "Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off."

But disabled Facebook pages are just the tip of the iceberg for this Mark Zuckerberg. He can't make dinner reservations without being hung up on as a prank caller. He's received misdirected death threats meant for the Meta CEO.

"While speaking in Las Vegas, a limo driver was waiting for me at the bottom of the escalator with a sign for 'Mark Zuckerberg,' causing chaos as a large disappointed crowd had been waiting," he recounts on his website, aptly named iammarkzuckerberg.com.

Despite the headaches, the lawyer maintains a sense of humor. He's even offered his services should his billionaire counterpart ever face financial troubles: "If he does fall upon difficult financial times, and happens to be in Indiana, I will gladly handle his case in honor of our eponymy."

Meta's response? They're "getting to the bottom of this." In the meantime, the battle of the Mark Zuckerbergs rages on.

