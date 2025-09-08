Karoline Leavitt says do not believe your eyes

Offering no logic or proof, the Mouth of Moron has spoken! Trump's birthday love letter to his convicted child sex abuser friend, celebrating their secret, can't possibly be from Trump because she does not want it to be.

Get ready for all the newly minted forensic handwriting specialists and an army of doodle analysts to tackle this problem. The Wall Street Journal reports that the "birthday card" originates from a collection of birthday notes commemorating Epstein's 50th birthday, submitted to Congress by the Epstein estate.

"The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire 'Birthday Card' story is false," Leavitt claimed later on X. "As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it." "President Trump's legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation," she added, referring to a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal. Leavitt also complained that reporter Joe Palazzolo had not given her enough time to respond before publishing the story. "This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!" she exclaimed. RawStory

Rather than calling this "FAKE NEWS," we should probably call it evidence.