Local hero removes rental e-bikes piled up in public beachfront bike path (video)

At the border of Santa Monica and Venice, along the beachfront bike path (The Marvin Braude Bike Trail), folks dump their rental e-bikes and create chaos. This local said enough.

He built the great wall of shitty rental bikes. I walk my dogs and ride my bike through here almost daily. The two cities have different contracts with rental e-bike and scooter vendors, causing massive pile-ups where the vehicles suddenly stop working and folks dump them. What could be a good idea, but practical transportation is implemented so poorly as to become a serious nuisance. As the good Samaritan points out, people get hurt when they run into these bikes while trying to maneuver around them, which are frequently left around blind corners and in other unexpected places.

Thanks, Shacked

