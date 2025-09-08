Man pulls horrifying mass from storm drain in satisfying video

When this guy unclogs a storm drain, a beast from the underworld is unleashed. If you feel proud of unclogging a sink drain in your house, know that this guy will always have one-upped you. This video will show you what the ultimate level of drain unclogging victory looks like.

The clog, made up of debris, looks like a giant, hairy worm, and seems never-ending. The guy pulling it out of the drain has to cross the street to get it all the way out.

I can't imagine a drain unclogging experience any more satisfying than this one. I bet the guy and the drain both felt amazing after this. The monstrosity that came out of this storm drain belongs in a museum.

