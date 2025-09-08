If you hear "MTV" and think "pop music channel for young people," maybe you're about 56 years old. The Wall Street Journal reports on the "cable revival" planned after it, along with parent company Paramount, ended up under the management of David Ellison, son of tech billionaire Larry Ellison.

"The median age of MTV viewers is 56, according to Nielsen."

It's good that they still have viewers, is it not? I had "MTV" filed vaguely in the Vice/Playboy zone of "is this just a few people blogging?"—you know, like this site. 56 year-olds spend a lot of money on their Gen X things. However, the proposals sound like the same sort of slag reprocessing they did in the 2000s.

The dinner guests put forward ideas to help MTV, such as holding live events and taking advantage of its archive of interviews and music documentaries with bands from the '80s and '90s.

Throw with "back to office" mandates that have their own whiff of nostalgia and language like "increasing our digital presence" and you have a sinking ship being pointed in the right direction.

"There is probably a place outside the linear world where these brands exist and flourish," Andy Gordon, chief strategy officer and chief operating officer of Paramount, told reporters at a briefing in August.

Confidence shining from every pore.