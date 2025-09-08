SCOTUS approves racism as "reasonable suspicion" for immigration raids

In an unsurprising 6-3 split, the Supreme Court has authorized immigration raids where race, ethnicity, and language can be treated as "reasonable suspicion."

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices publicly dissented from the decision, directing pointed criticism at its conservative majority.

The administration "has all but declared that all Latinos, U.S. citizens or not, who work low-wage jobs are fair game to be seized at any time, taken away from work, and held until they provide proof of their legal status to the agents' satisfaction," Justice Sotomayor wrote in the dissenting opinion.

"Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent," Sotomayor added.

Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge Maame Frimpong found on July 11 that the Trump administration's actions likely violated the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. The judge's order applied to her court's jurisdiction covering much of Southern California.