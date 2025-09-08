The first circulation coin in the US said "Mind Your Business," not "In God We Trust"

According to Wikipedia, the Fugio cent, also known as the Franklin cent, was the first official circulation coin of the United States. The copper coin was minted in 1787, and "by some accounts it was designed by Benjamin Franklin."`

The inscription reads "Fugio," which is Latin for "I flee," referring to the fleeting nature of time. And instead of "In God We Trust," it says "Mind Your Business."

The first coin to use "In God We Trust" was minted in 1864, but it wasn't until 1956 that it became the national motto and was required to be on all currency by law.