The party's over: Tesla's EV dominance takes a nosedive

Reuters reports Tesla's U.S. market share has plummeted below 40% for the first time since 2017.

The competition isn't just nipping at Tesla's heels — they're taking whole chunks out of its backside. One Bay Area tech worker ditched Tesla for a Volkswagen ID.4, citing an irresistible lease deal. Volkswagen's sales jumped 450% in July. That sound you hear? It's not a panel on a Cybertruck vibrating as it rolls down the freeway; it's the death rattle of Tesla's monopoly on "cool" EVs. Come to think of it, it's both.

But don't worry about Elon – he's pivoting to building mechanical butlers and basking in the glow of his $1,000,000,000,000 payday.

