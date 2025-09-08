This cat toy looks like a mini car wash, but it's actually a back-scratching paradise

This cat toy looks like a mini car wash — for cats. In truth, it's a fancy massager. Cats stroll between the bristles, enjoying a soothing back scratch, with many returning repeatedly for the pleasant sensation.

I need to make one of these for my cat. It looks easy enough to build, and I think my cat would use it all day long. I might need to make a human version, too, because I'm feeling a bit jealous of the cats in this video.

I love watching the cats pop their little heads out of the device as they walk through it. As soon as two of them go through together, another cat who had been waiting in line follows. If you have an outdoor cat who loves to roll around in the dirt, this device seems especially useful, as it would remove dust and grass particles from them.

