Trump dismisses spousal abuse: "a little fight with the wife… they call this a crime"





On September 8, 2025, Donald Trump, who is liable for sexual abuse, said domestic abuse is "a little fight with the wife," minimizing spousal violence.



At "The Museum of the Bible," a man accused by over 25 women of sexual assault, Donald Trump, claimed domestic violence in the home is no biggie. The President seemingly confirming he is a sociopathic predator is just everyday stuff in today's United States. The speech was intended to glorify Conservatives shoving prayer in school down our throats, but instead showcased the callousness of an accused serial sexual predator.

