WSJ publishes Trump's birthday note to Epstein: they share "a wonderful secret"

Indeed, the WSJ proved the existence of this birthday message, for which Trump sued them.

The Wall Street Journal shares this photo taken from the birthday book put together for convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday. Trump famously claims this note does not exist.

"A photo of the letter, which has been turned over to Congress by the Epstein estate." via WSJ

Gee… that secret could be anything. What is it that the two of them are widely suspected of having done together, again? Release the files, unredacted, and let's see who is telling the truth: hundreds of women claiming to be abused, or a notorious liar?

Trump's signature between the drawn hips is also gross.