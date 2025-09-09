Burning Man 2025 began with a murder and ended in a muddy disaster

2025 has been filled with chaos so far, and this year's Burning Man festival was no exception. Burning Man 2025 began with a murder (read here), and ended with a torrential downpour that left thousands of people stranded and stuck in the mud. From the comfort of your home, you can watch this YouTube video of what looks like the festival from hell.

The video shows how the rain and thick mud have invaded people's tents, cars, and campsites, with no escape. A guy in the video explains how even walking is difficult because the mud is so heavy. Young children can be seen rolling around and playing in the mud, with nothing else to do. My gratitude list today has "Didn't attend Burning Man 2025" at the very top.

From YouTube: "What began with a sandstorm tearing apart camps and art quickly spiraled into something even worse. Heavy rains turned the Nevada playa into a seven-mile-wide mud pit, swallowing bikes, stranding vehicles, and forcing gates to close once again. One man was airlifted after a suspected electrocution in the flooded desert, while thousands more struggled through the bone-chilling nights, abandoned bicycles, and mud-soaked shelters. With flights grounded, cars stuck axle-deep, and festivalgoers posting desperate updates, Burning Man 2025 is being called one of the most miserable editions in its history."

