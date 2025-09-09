Epstein documents not a hoax, Leavitt says, but the "narrative" is

The Mouth of Moron seems frustrated; either she or the White House press pool can't keep track of her many lies.

If the evidence is real, but you call it a "narrative," does it magically cease to be evidence? This evidence seems pretty damning, but these folks don't believe in damnation. It's just something they like to scare others with. Leavitt certainly looks like she knows the corner she painted herself into is for dunces.

