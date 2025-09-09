Legendary internet cat has passed away

Maru, once the world record holder for most YouTube views for an animal, was the best internet cat, and I will die on this hill. Maru was a chonker, maintained the utmost seriousness while doing ridiculous things, and loved boxes of all sizes. Despite Maru's respectable girth, he could seemingly fit into anything, no matter the shape or size.

Here is Maru proving that cats are, in fact, liquid.

Maru passed away last weekend at the respectable age of 18, after being diagnosed with lung adenosarcoma. The last video posted on his channel features Maru hanging out with fellow cats Hana and Miri, failing to drink water successfully, and hanging on a swing.

RIP, Maru, you were one of a kind and will be sorely missed.

Publisher's note: Challengers who feel Gail is wrong about "best internet cat" can battle her in our "Wheel of Death." She did say she'd "die on that hill."

