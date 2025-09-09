MAGA Mike suggests people welcome military occupations of their hometowns

Los Angeles, California, USA - June 10, 2025: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) field officers in gas masks guard a federal building during ICE deportation protests in Downtown LA. Image: Matt Gush/shutterstock.com

Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson insists that if you aren't licking a boot, you're a stupid lib.

Attempting to paint anyone who thinks the military invading cities with Black mayors, and lower crime rates than those in his own non-invaded Red State, as crazy Democrats. "Let the troops come into your city…" This is the tyranny the United States was created to resist.

