New iPhone Air promises "paradox" experience, investors unimpressed

Apple's announced its latest products today. The biggest news was the $1000 iPhone Air, a 5.6mm-thick (0.22 inches) phone that Apple called a "paradox you have to hold to believe." (The iPhone 16 is 7.8mm (0.31 inches thick)

It also announced updated iPhone 17 models. The Pro versions have longer battery life and improved cameras.

The Apple Watch Series 11 introduces high blood pressure detection and 5G connectivity.

AirPods Pro 3 offer live language translation.

The stock market found Apple's announcements unimpressive. Shares dipped 1.4% in afternoon trading, suggesting investors expected more revolutionary features from Apple's latest product refresh.

